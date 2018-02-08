Open day at new police station

The new police station at Tweed Heads is having an open day.

HAVE you ever wanted to check out your local police station?

Well Tweed residents will have the opportunity on Sunday, February 18.

Tweed Heads Police Station will be open to the public with a guided tour of the new premises and a car park display of police cars, bikes, mounted police, dog squad, police boat, police equipment, fingerprinting station, Neighbourhood Watch information table, photo opportunities and other activities for the kids.

"Police Open Day is another opportunity for local police to build positive relationships with their communities and assist with crime prevention.” A police spokesman said.

BBQ and sausage sizzle with a gold coin donations going to the Police and Community Charity Ball which is due to be held later in the year.

A coffee van on site and much more.

The police station address is 83 Wharf Street, Tweed Heads.

Sunday 18 February 2018 between 10am - 2pm