OPEN, CLOSED: Trading hours for local businesses

1st Oct 2018 7:30 AM

IT'S the Labour Day public holiday, so enjoy your long weekend!

We've started to compile a short list of your favourite cafes, bars, restaurants and supermarkets and their trading hours for the public holiday.

Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.

If your business has some special trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know, we would love to hear from you. Email news@northernstar.com.au or phone us on 6620 0554.

  • Lismore Square: 10am-2pm (some stores may not be open)
  • Ballina Fair: 10am - 3pm (The Reject Shop 9.30am-4pm, Target 9am-5pm, Woolworths 8am-8pm, Cinemas: Open)
  • Flock Espresso & Eats: Closed
  • The French Bench: Open from 7.30am
  • Dirty Wilson: Closed
  • The Bank Café: Open from 8am
  • Aldi stores at Lismore, Goonellabah, Ballina: 8.30am-8pm
  • Target Country, Goonellabah: 9am-4pm
  • Mary G's: Open from 10am
  • For Shaw Coffee, Ballina: Open from 6am
  • Heritage Park Railway: 10am-2pm
  • Summit Sport and Fitness Centre: Closed
Lismore Northern Star

