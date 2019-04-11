Menu
Alanna Smith, right, reacts after being selected by the Phoenix Mercury as the eighth overall pick in the the WNBA basketball draft, on Wednesday night, local time, in New York.
Basketball

Opals' Smith and Magbegor drafted into WNBA

11th Apr 2019 11:38 AM

AUSTRALIAN youngster Alanna Smith has been picked in the top 10 of the WNBA Draft, closely followed by an Opals teammate.

Teenage sensation Ezi Magbegor went with the final pick in the first round.

Smith, 22, was selected at No.8 by the Phoenix Mercury. There she will be coached by Opals boss Sandy Brondello.

Magbegor, 19, will play for Seattle Storm, the reigning champions, after going at No.12.

Hobart native Smith joins Lauren Jackson, Kelsey Griffin, Alison Lacey and Liz Cambage on the list of Australian women's basketballers picked inside the top 10 of the WNBA Draft.

- AAP

