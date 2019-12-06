‘Only tart in this house’: Phoebe Burgess’ takes a swipe

Phoebe Burgess, Sam and Phoebe together and Oak Schuetz.

Phoebe Burgess, Sam and Phoebe together and Oak Schuetz.

THE estranged wife of footballer Sam Burgess has had a not so subtle dig at the rugby league star on her social media after his dalliances made front page news.

Prolific Instagrammer Phoebe Burgess posted herself enjoying a spot of baking on Friday, snapping a temporary photo of a tray of ricotta tarts in progress with the caption "Only tarts in my house: Ricotta!!"

The post has been perceived as a thinly veiled dig at the former South Sydney star, who was busted with a 27-year-old American woman he picked up from a bar in the CBD.

The woman, Oak Schuetz, then went extremely public about their relationship, telling The Daily Telegraph she and her "tall golden" footballer were "dating for sure" and that she had spent two nights at his Coogee penthouse.

Phoebe Burgess's ricotta tarts, posted to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Oak Schuetz said she was dating Sam Burgess. Picture: Instagram

But the day after, that spark had been snuffed out as Burgess ghosted his American lady: "Sam and I now aren't talking anymore. (It's) really messed up."

Burgess and his wife separated for the second time in September with a divorce settlement rumoured to be under way.

Sam Burgess and wife Phoebe arrive at the 2016 Dally M Awards. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty

His reputation as a ladies man has been well publicised with this instance and a sexting scandal last year that was reported as part of the reason the couple split initially.

Burgess has since been banned from going within a kilometre of her family home in the Southern Highlands after an alleged row with her father, Mitchell Hooke.

Phoebe had brushed off the drama until now. Picture: Instagram

He was charged with domestic violence-related intimidation and police have filed an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order to protect Mr Hooke.

Burgess's lawyer has denied the allegations in court.