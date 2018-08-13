Menu
Vaccination reduces the impact of diphtheria even if it doesn't guarantee immunity. Iain Curry
Only one diphtheria case on North Coast say authorities

12th Aug 2018 5:43 PM

REPORTS of a second outbreak of the rare disease diphtheria on the North Coast are not correct, health experts say.

The North Coast Public Health Unit has confirmed that there has only been one case of diphtheria reported in an adult patient in Northern NSW Local Health District this year.

Claims that this is the second case in Northern NSW this year are incorrect.

The acting director North Coast Public Health Unit, Greg Bell, said there have been no other cases of toxigenic diphtheria within this LHD since before 2001 (the period for which electronic records are available).

"The patient who was diagnosed with diphtheria late last week is being treated with antibiotics in the community and all relevant contacts have been followed up in accordance with public health control guidelines," he said.

"It should be noted that the patient had a history of vaccination, and consequently did not suffer any of the potential severe effects of the infection. There is no evidence that low vaccination rates were associated with this person contracting the disease."

Mr Bell said people can be infected or carry the bacteria that causes diphtheria and possibly show no symptoms at all.

"Vaccination does not protect against infection with diphtheria bacteria but protects against the severe effects that can be caused by toxins which can be produced by the bacteria," he said.

