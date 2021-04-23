Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A years-long battle over the origin of the beloved chicken parmigiana has been uncovered on Wikipedia, with ‘editors’ trading insults since 2014.
A years-long battle over the origin of the beloved chicken parmigiana has been uncovered on Wikipedia, with ‘editors’ trading insults since 2014.
Food & Entertainment

Online war over iconic 'Aussie’ dish

by Anton Nilsson
23rd Apr 2021 11:38 AM

An online fight over whether the chicken parmigiana should be considered a dish of Australian, Italian or American origin has been ongoing for years.

Wikipedia editors have been discussing whether the website entry for the beloved dish has been too slanted towards Australia, with some saying the parmigiana's roots in Italy should be highlighted more.

Others say the dish should be traced back to Italian immigrants to the US.

"(In my opinion) someone seems to have an agenda to claim the dish as Australian, when the majority of sources state the dish is Italian-American in origin," one Wikipedia editor wrote on a discussion page in 2015, going on to call "BS" on another editor's argument.

By that time, the discussion had gone on for over a year.

The parmi fight continues online.
The parmi fight continues online.

Anyone can post an entry to Wikipedia, and the information on the site is edited by volunteers who use a set of internal rules to decide how articles should be worded and sourced.

Often, even small changes to Wikipedia articles spark heated debates in discussion pages at the site's back end, where those engaged in improving the online encyclopedia argue their case.

The entry for chicken parmigiana was last edited three days ago, and the discussion page for the dish has hosted a lively debate that has continued in the past few years.

So who is right? Food historians say it depends on what you mean when you say chicken parmigiana.

The dish many Australians know and love - a crumbed chicken breast topped with melted cheese, tomato sauce and sometimes ham, served with chips and salad - only achieved its status as a pub classic in the 1980s, according to food historian Jan O'Connell.

As the name suggests, it's a take on a dish that originated in Italy, although that version typically didn't use chicken.

Back in the old country, the delicacy originated as an eggplant dish in the 17th and 18th centuries.

"You won't find chicken parmigiana in any Italian cookbook," Ms O'Connell told ABC Radio in 2019.

The American version, which is often served on spaghetti or on a sandwich, was introduced there by Italian immigrants in the early 1900.

Originally published as Online war over iconic 'Aussie' dish

chicken parmigiana wikipedia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Premium Content Call to defer Murwillumbah school closures

        Education The Tweed Shire Council has called on the state defer the Murwillumbah Education Campus project.

        • 23rd Apr 2021 11:30 AM
        Farmers fear water woes if Rous extracts from Plateau

        Premium Content Farmers fear water woes if Rous extracts from Plateau

        News Rous planning to extract 1.2GL of water from the Alstonville Plateau

        Boutique art gallery with river views planned

        Premium Content Boutique art gallery with river views planned

        News A former farm shed could get a brand new life with this creative Northern Rivers’...

        Pistol, rifles for Nimbin man’s own protection, court told

        Premium Content Pistol, rifles for Nimbin man’s own protection, court told

        News Man faced court after police allegedly found guns, drugs at his home