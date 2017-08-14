24°
News

Online scammers try to con Lismore man

Samantha Poate
| 14th Aug 2017 2:42 PM
Concept stock photograph depicting Cyber Security theme, Thursday, April 28, 2016. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who delivers his first budget in May, will look to spend A$230 million on 33 cybersecurity measures involving 100 new jobs, including extra resources for the government's Computer Emergency Response Team, the Australian Crime Commission and the Australian Federal Police. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Concept stock photograph depicting Cyber Security theme, Thursday, April 28, 2016. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who delivers his first budget in May, will look to spend A$230 million on 33 cybersecurity measures involving 100 new jobs, including extra resources for the government's Computer Emergency Response Team, the Australian Crime Commission and the Australian Federal Police. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING DAVE HUNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LISMORE resident has dodged a possible scam over the weekend, after he felt something was amiss when trying to sell his car to an online buyer.

The local resident had advertised his 2007 Commodore on eBay and in the paper when he was contacted via email on Saturday from an interested party.

He said the first indicator was the buyer refused to talk over the phone and neglected to ask any questions about the vehicle for sale.

"We sort of knew something shonky was going on then,” the Lismore resident said.

"They've got to ring us up and want to know what the car is all about.”

The next alarm bell was the buyer kept pushing for the sellers PayPal account details and the mention of a shipping agent that no long exists in Australia.

"They were trying to get our PayPal account for some unknown reason, but we didn't give it to them.”

"That's when we knew, we sent them an email saying we were going to contact the police and they didn't get back to us at all after that.”

Senior Constable David Henderson said if a buyer or seller makes unusual demands or is evasive about payment details, then people may want to reconsider.

"Australians reported a loss of $83,561,599 to scammers last year, the reported figure is no doubt much higher,” Snr Const Henderson said.

Snr Const Henderson reminds everyone to use caution and keep an eye out for the warning signs when buying or selling online.

Signs of potential fraudulent behaviour could include:

  • A person will try to buy expensive goods without asking questions or inspecting them.
  • Asking you to pay transportation or insurance.
  • Offer to sell very expensive items at a fraction of their real price.
  • Ask you to supply them with your banking details.
  • Say that they cannot phone you or see you in person.

"Scammers may also send you a cheque for more than the agreed sale price. They then ask you to refund the difference quickly - before you discover that the cheque has bounced,” Snr Const Henderson said.

Stay up to date on scams by visiting https://www.scamwatch.gov.au and Richmond LAC on Facebook.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore northern rivers northern rivers crime online scam paypal police

East Ballina fire may smoulder for days

East Ballina fire may smoulder for days

LARGE tract of bushland may continue to burn throughout the week.

Four dead after two horror crashes

Heavy traffic is being experienced on the Pacific Hwy near Pottsville after a fatal car accident this afternoon.

Two woman died in the latest single-vehicle crash in Tweed Shire

Warhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

Penny Arcade is an American performance artist, actress, and playwright based in New York City.

Warhol muse Penny Arcade is coming to the area this weekend

Have your say on flying fox camps

WIRES Northern Rivers bat co-ordinator Lib Ruytenberg with one of the young grey headed flying foxes that was abandoned due to an unkown event.

Feedback invited on a draft plan to manage flying fox camps

Local Partners

St. George gives $100,000 towards disaster recovery

ST.GEORGE Bank in Lismore has opened its doors with new modern facilities.

Local firefighters deployed to fight Canadian wildfires

Amba Addinsall from Eden, Matt Hagon from Grafton, Brian Lynch from Walcha and Dan Allen from Casino; group shot of the deployment

Local firefighters deployed to Canada for bushfire emergency

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

The Channon market is home to 250 regionally based businesses.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from.

Jungle Giants' new hits in Byron Bay

ON TOUR: The Jungle Giants are a four-piece band formed in 2011 in Brisbane, formed by of Sam Hales on vocals and guitar, Cesira Aitken on lead guitar, Andrew Dooris on bass and Keelan Bijker on drums and trombone.

Quiet ferocity is their new album.

Ten delicious things to do this week

POPULAR: Sara Tindley of Meerschaumvale, and Cherry Lacey of Byron Bay tuck into some BBQ food, at the BBQ and Bluegrass Festival 2014.

From barbecue and Bluegrass to Monkey Monkey Shake Shake

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

** Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode **

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Artist's close brush with Amber

Amber Heard arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, celebrating the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" on Monday, May 2, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

BYRON street artist had a close encounter with Amber Heard

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 Sold

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6A-D/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses