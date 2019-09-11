Menu
Residents have been evacuated from a fire outbreak along David Low Way, Peregian Beach, near Lorikett Drive.
Online registry reunites families impacted by bushfires

Aisling Brennan
by
11th Sep 2019 12:00 AM

AS residents get ready to potentially evacuate their homes, it's a good idea to let someone know you're safe.

The federal government has teamed up with The Red Cross to create an online register service to let families and friends know where their loved ones are after an emergency.

This service registers, finds and reunites people again during the chaotic time.

By registering, people can:

  • Use Register to let people know you are safe
  • Use Find to look for people you know may be affected by an emergency
  • Reunite is a matching process that enables us, with permission, to share details to connect family, friends and loved ones

Those impacted by the bushfires in Tenterfield, Bee's Nest, Shark Creek and the Queensland bushfires can register now.

To to use the registry, visit www.register.redcross.org.au.

