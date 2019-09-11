Online registry reunites families impacted by bushfires

Residents have been evacuated from a fire outbreak along David Low Way, Peregian Beach, near Lorikett Drive.

AS residents get ready to potentially evacuate their homes, it's a good idea to let someone know you're safe.

The federal government has teamed up with The Red Cross to create an online register service to let families and friends know where their loved ones are after an emergency.

This service registers, finds and reunites people again during the chaotic time.

By registering, people can:

Use Register to let people know you are safe

Use Find to look for people you know may be affected by an emergency

Reunite is a matching process that enables us, with permission, to share details to connect family, friends and loved ones

Those impacted by the bushfires in Tenterfield, Bee's Nest, Shark Creek and the Queensland bushfires can register now.

To to use the registry, visit www.register.redcross.org.au.