Online pills raise health risks above your libido

ONLINE shopping for so-called performance enhancing drugs can raise more than your libido - and not in a good way.

According to the Therapeutic Goods Administration, people choosing to purchase medicines online are putting their health at risk as they can contain undisclosed and potentially harmful ingredients.

On Tuesday the TGA issued a safety alert regarding RUFF Natural Formula capsules and Sirrori Green Viagra tablets as they pose a serious risk to your health and should not be taken.

The TGA reported it has tested the male performance enhancing drug labelled RUFF Natural Formula capsules and found the product contains the undeclared substances tadalafil, sildenafil and dapoxetine.

Meanwhile, TGA tests revealed Sirrori Green Viagra tablets contain the undeclared substance sildenafil.

While some consumers are attracted to the online performance enhancing pills to avoid embarrassment at the doctor clinic or to save money, they need to realise they could be putting their health and indeed, their very lives at risk.

The TGA said consumers are advised that tadalafil, sildenafil and dapoxetine are all prescription-only substances in Australia and the supply of RUFF Natural Formula capsules is illegal.

RUFF Natural Formula and Sirrori Green Viagra capsules have not been assessed by the TGA for quality, safety or efficacy as required under Australian legislation, and the place of manufacture is not approved by the TGA.

TGA investigations have shown that a number of people in Australia may have bought the products online.

The agency recommend any customers of the capsules should stop taking these products and take any remaining capsules to your local pharmacy for safe disposal.

And if consumers have any concerns arising from your use of this product, consult your health care practitioner.

The TGA is working with the Australian Border Force (ABF) to help stop future shipments RUFF Natural Formula capsules from entering Australia.

If these capsules are found at the border by the ABF they will be seized and destroyed.

The TGA is advising consumers to exercise extreme caution when purchasing medicines from unknown overseas Internet sites and has produced a short video on the risks associated with buying medicines and medical devices online. If you are worried about counterfeit medicines or medical devices, and want to report an issue, you can report the matter to the TGA.