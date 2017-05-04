22°
Online petition asks Grinspoon to play at flood fundraiser

Javier Encalada
| 4th May 2017 12:00 PM
ON STAGE: Grinspoon will perform at Lismore City Hall on Friday, September, 1 from 8pm as part of the Guide to Better Living tour.
ON STAGE: Grinspoon will perform at Lismore City Hall on Friday, September, 1 from 8pm as part of the Guide to Better Living tour. Contributed

AN online petition has been set up to ask rock band Grinspoon to be part of a flood appeal in Lismore in June17.

The petition was submitted by Peter Hart, who is organising the fundraising gig Rock the Rivers.

The fundraiser has already confirmed headliners Regurgitator, A Somerset Parade plus bands Galaxy Girls, Ketty Ellen and Noah.

The event will be held at the SCU Bar in Lismore.

In the online petition, organisers Peter Hart said it is the people of Lismore that expects the band to part of it, now that the band is back on touring.

"I am currently organising a flood fund-raiser to raise money for the Northern Rivers, NSW. I have many great bands willing to give their time including Brisbane's Regurgitator but the people of Lismore and surrounds would also like to see their "home grown" stars back in town... GRINSPOON!," the petition reads.

"Lets bring back the 2015 "secret show" when GRINSPOON supported Cold Chisel.

"Come and grab the main stage at Rock the Rivers at the SCU UNI BAR on 17 Jun 17. Come and give the people of this great area a night to remember before you embark on your GTBL tour starting 23 Jun 17 in VIC," Peter Hart wrote in a direct message to the band.

Peter Hart said he understand the band is busy and under a lot of pressure from many fronts regarding their upcoming tour.

"I feel a bit guilty having raised this petition," he said.

"I can definitely appreciate the intensity surrounding Grinspoon's upcoming (and near sold out) tour for the GTBL 20th anniversary.

"I know that the band would want to put 110% of their effort into their tour.

"I can also emphasize with restrictions that bands have placed on them within contracts and other limitations.   "This is more of a petition to let Grinspoon know that they are missed in their home town and that they would be more than welcome to join us on the bill in raising money for the Northern Rivers."   Grinspoon has already said the band will be happy to help in the flood relief effort.

The petition has gathered 29 signatures out of a goal of 100.

  • Grinspoon will perform at Lismore City Hall on Friday, September, 1 from 8pm as part of the Guide to Better Living tour (not a flood fundraiser show, sold out show).
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flood appeal grinspoon northern rivers entertainment rock the rivers whatson

