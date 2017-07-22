Online job adverts grow for health and technology

HEALTHLY CAREER: SCU graduate Sam Mitchell (far right) works with NeuroMoves. Mr Mitchell has a masters degree in clinical exercise physiology and is inspired to help people get the best and healthiest lifestyle they can.

ONLINE job vacancies in New South Wales are up and if you are looking for work in healthcare, then the news is even better.

The latest SEEK data has revealed the Healthcare & Medical industry is one of Australia's largest employing and fastest growing industries, underpinned by strong population growth and our aging population.

This is no news for Southern Cross University graduate Sam Mitchell, who recently found a job with NeuroMoves in Lismore via an online search, after a number of years working locally for an exercise physiologist,

Mr Mitchell, 33, completed his undergraduate degree in exercise science and then a masters degree in clinical exercise physiology at SCU.

He said the healthcare field offered a great deal of opportunity for people who want to help others live the best life possible.

"My son has cerebral palsy and I have a passion for the neurological field," he said.

"It's a rewarding career to be helping people achieve their goals and have a better and healthier lifestyle."

Over the last quarter (April to June 2017) job ads on SEEK for the Healthcare & Medical industry grew 9 per cent year on year, and was the third largest advertising industry on SEEK behind ICT and Trades & Services.

Even better, the national average advertised annual salary across the the H&MI is $87,851.

Another Nursing sub-sector showing consistent strength is Aged Care, with annual growth of 13%.

Meanwhile, other healthcare and medical sub-sectors showing strong candidate demand over the last quarter included:

.Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Rehabilitation, up 18 per cent year-on-year

.Psychology, Counselling & Social Work, up 40 per cent y/y.