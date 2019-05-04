Special reason behind Gladstone gamer's dramatic weight loss

LEVEL UP: Gladstone-based online gamer Matt Gregory, known online as Anthropic, has lost 35kg since starting a weight-lifting and weight-loss program in June last year.

LEVEL UP: Gladstone-based online gamer Matt Gregory, known online as Anthropic, has lost 35kg since starting a weight-lifting and weight-loss program in June last year. Matt Taylor GLA030519GYM

GLADSTONE-based online gamer Matt Gregory, known online as Anthropic, is in the midst of an incredible body transformation shedding 35kg in 10 months.

Mr Gregory had flirted with losing weight in 2016 after attending a gaming convention in Melbourne.

Sitting in his plane seat, he was unable to buckle his seatbelt due to his 139kg frame and had to ask for a seatbelt extension. But you have to fast forward until June 28 last year when the penny finally dropped for the 25-year-old.

"I knew that I was unhealthy and wanted to lose weight because I was massive and there was a few things that really made me realise how big I was," Mr Gregory said.

"That (trip to Melbourne) was a big thing but I never actually made any changes until two years later."

BEFORE: Matt Gregory pictured at a gaming convention in 2016. Contributed

It took someone very close to him, daughter Ellie, to trigger him to finally make a real change.

"My daughter is two and a half and I wanted her to grow up with no memories of me being fat," Mr Gregory said.

"I wanted to start when she was too young to remember."

Finally deciding to do something about his excessive weight, Mr Gregory joined a gym - Total Hub Fitness - having little clue as to how his weight loss and muscle gain journey would carry out over the coming months.

"I just signed up and the coaches here are really good. I started off on machines just for beginners and did that for two months," he said.

"I had been reading a lot of books. I read Arnold Schwarzenegger's autobiography which wasn't too much about fitness but that got me into other books about body building.

Gladstone-based online gamer Matt Gregory, known online as Anthropic, has lost 35kg since starting a weight lifting and weight loss program in June 2018. Matt Taylor GLA030519GYM

"I then understood the importance of compound weight lifting and asked to do proper lifting instead of the machine stuff, so I started doing the bench press, squats, dead lifts, overhead press and all of the barbells.

"I was sedentary and never did any exercise so when I started I was pretty weak... I couldn't overhead press 30kg but I've doubled, tripled and now quadrupled my strength on different lifts."

Now 104kg with a goal weight of "anywhere between 80-90kg", Mr Gregory said he hadn't had to modify his diet too much during his weight-loss journey.

Streaming online via Twitch five nights a week from 8pm to thousands of subscribers, the gamer did make a concious effort to stop eating while online.

Video game streamer Matt Gregory with daughter Ellie, 1, pictured in January 2018. Mike Richards GLA060118GAME

"(My diet) is mostly the same but I've been logging everything since I started. When you track calories you know when to stop eating," he said.

"I had pizza last night and McDonald's earlier in the week. I love my burgers and pizza, I just don't eat as much.

"At Macca's I get a salad instead of fries... I have a post-workout protein shake and a casein protein shake before bed. A lot of body builders do that because it's slow digesting.

"Everybody said it was about calories in and calories out but I just never followed it."

Gladstone-based online gamer Matt Gregory, known online as Anthropic, has lost 35kg since starting a weight lifting and weight loss program in June 2018. Matt Taylor GLA030519GYM

Online gamers can often be stereotyped as either overweight or skinny and scrawny, but Mr Gregory said it was tough for people on both sides of the weight spectrum.

"If someone is overweight they don't know hard it is for a smaller guy to gain muscle. It's just the same issue but the opposite. It's all to do with calories," he said.

"I think the biggest thing was snacking while gaming.

"You don't want to be eating Doritos or sipping on soft drink, juice or chocolate milk... Don't eat at your gaming desk."