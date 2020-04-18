Online fitness kicking health goals

FITNESS ONLINE: Union Fitness in Lismore have adapted by hosting online strength and conditioning classes during the current pandemic. This photo was taken before social distancing regulations. L-R Lana Murray, Jay Onslow, Brandon King, Tina Schilling and Tim Chapman show their commitment. Photo: Alison Paterson

BEFORE social distancing regulations came into place, the team at Union Fitness in South Lismore were already planning on how they would manage their business.

Owners Tim Chapman and Jay Onslow said they had a ‘plan for the worst and hope for the best’ strategy for their business and it’s benefiting their staff and members.

Chapman said as soon as it was clear social distancing would see people banned from attending classes at their Union St facility, they investigated holding sessions online.

“It’s been really good, we are holding two sessions a day each with around 25 people,” he said.

“We wanted to get this going as soon as we could because it’s important for our members to be able to maintain their fitness routines.”

Chapman said he and Onslow make sure every person participating via the Zoom sessions has some one-one-one time to ensure they feel part of the workout.

“We need to ensure we are looking after everyone in the Union Fitness community.” he said.

“And we have loaned out skipping ropes, resistance bands and weights so everyone has the gear they need.”



For long-time member Karen Flynn, signing on each morning to the online session is an important part of her day.

Flynn, 53 said she needs her daily Union Fitness fix, even more so during the lockdown.

“I’ve been coming to these classes five days a week since they opened five years ago,” she said.

“I love attending the classes and bring part of the Union Fitness community and it’s really great to keep up with everyone via the Zoom sessions.”

Flynn said a really key element was being able to connect not just with the instructors but with the people she has been training with daily for months if not years.

“Hearing their voices as we all go through the warm up, strength, conditioning and cool down is really good,” she said.

“Having these online sessions really helps with your physical and mental health at this time.”