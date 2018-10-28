Online fish auction hopes to net customers

ONLINE AUCTION: A Sydney seafood entrepreneur is looking to move away from the traditional central fish auctions but Ballina Fisherman's Co-op chief executive Phil Hillard said he has his doubts about logistics and food safety issues.

A SYDNEY seafood entrepreneur has raised $2 million to launch an online auction platform that aims to disrupt the need for traditional early-morning fish markets.

Peter Manettas, whose family business owns restaurants in Darling Harbour as well as launching an online retail seafood business in 2016, has announced he will launch the country's first seafood delivery service, called ShoreTrade.

Mr Manettas said ShoreTrade aims to give all consumers the chance to buy the best fresh catches directly and will directly compete with the old system whereby seafood is auctioned each morning at Sydney's Pyrmont market.

Speaking to Smart Company business magazine earlier this month, Mr Manettas said: "What we've built... allows the fisherman, a cooperative or a processor to list their catch, then that catch will open to buyers all over Australia and internationally, if they're approved."

"It will then let them purchase the fish and track its delivery," he said.

"Because it's integrated with logistics companies including airlines all around the country."

ShoreTrade has already signed up 4000 users and attracted interest from the US, Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and India.

Mr Manettas believes fisherman choosing to bypass the traditional fish markets will generate up to 10 per cent more profit.

Like other online auction businesses, buyers and sellers can use the ShoreTrade portal 24/7, set up instant notifications to be altered when their favourite seafood or preferred supplier posts a catch, as well as setting their price parameters.

Manettas also intends to implement a blockchain (incorruptible digital ledger of economic transactions) feature to provide traceability of the fish through the supply chain.

But Ballina Fisherman's Coop chief executive Phil Hilliard said he has grave doubts as to its feasibility.

"It's a pie in the sky stuff," he said.

"The biggest problem that any online fishing auction system faces is logistics, they need to get the product from its source point to the customer."

Mr Hilliard said the traditional method is the co-op sends the product to a central location and buyer travel there to collect the goods.

"At the moment we guarantee the quality of the product to the customer," he said.

"This online system has real food safety issues."