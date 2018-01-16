Online death, rape threats need to be taken seriously

AFTER several of our local politicians and personalities received online death and rape threats over various issues in recent weeks, it's time to say enough is enough.

The internet may feel like the wild west when it comes to keyboard cowboys, but a threat is a threat, and there are laws against it.

The thoughtless commentary of trolls in the online space disturbs me.

Healthy debate is fine if you stick to the subject matter, but when it attacks someone personally that crosses a line for me.

It's part of the reason I've shunned Facebook, as I want to completely avoid mindless comments from anonymous trolls firing off missives behind the safety of their keyboard.

The trouble is with the digital world we live in, it's hard to stop the white noise that's out there.

No one should endure online bullying, harassment, stalking, threats or intimidation of any kind.

Just because it's said by someone behind a computer screen rather than the street, doesn't mean the threat should be treated any less seriously.

Parents, counsellors and police are a good place to start if you think comments are getting out of hand.

Don't suffer in silence.