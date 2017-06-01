Online coin auction raises dollars for RFS and Lions

HELPING HANDS: Andrew Mitchell of Online Coins & Collectables presented $1000 to the RFS and Lismore Lions to support their flood relief work. LR - Andrew Mitchell, Lismore Lions president Richard Adams, RFS Superintendent Michael Brett and Lismore Lions president-elect Maureen Hamilton.

AN online coin auction has delivered the goods, raising $1000 for the Rural Fire Service and the Lismore Lions Club in the wake of the flood devastation.

Good Samaritan and proprietor of Lismore's Online Coins & Collectables, Andrew Mitchell met with RFS superintendent Michael Brett and Lismore Lions president Richard Adams and president-elect Maureen Hamilton on Thursday to hand over the monies raised through the auction of a roll of coloured Anzac Day commemorative coins.

Mr Mitchell said while his shop was flooded up to one metre and he lost a lot of stock and fixtures, he knew he was very fortunate compared to many others in the community.

"We sold the coin rolls which came in specially-printed paper for $120, well above the RRP of $99.95,” he said.

"People were very generous in the auction as they knew the funds were going to help people in need, the online coin community are very generous like that.”

Supt Brett said the donation was very much appreciated.

"We will use these funds to help our brigades purchase new equipment,” he said.

"The RFS really appreciates this donation.”

Mr Adams said the Lismore Lions were delighted with the donation as there is still so much work to be done for the flood recovery.

He said they will use the funds to support their ongoing work with St Vincent de Paul.

"We have purchased 20 refrigerators and 25 washing machines and are working with Vinnie's who are assessing people who lost theirs in the floods,” he said.

"Once we receive the details of people we then deliver them at no cost.”

But that's not enough for Mr Mitchell, who is now in the midst of raising funds fir Lifeline through another online auction.

GAME ON: Andrew Mitchel of Online Coins & Collectables is auctioning off a limited edition 2015 $5 Centenary of the Gallipoli Landing Silver Proof Coin used at the coin toss at the 2015 PM's XI vs England XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra January 14, 2015, to raise funds fore Lifeline. Alison Paterson

"We are auctioning a coin which is the 2015 $5 Centenary of the Gallipoli Landing Silver Proof Coin,” he said.

It is serial number 1901 and was used at the coin toss at the 2015 PM's XI vs England XI at Manuka Oval, Canberra January 14, 2015, which was performed by the Prime Minister the Hon Tony Abbott MP.”

Mr Mitchell said the coin's certificate is signed by Mr Abbott, PM's XI Captain, Chris Rogers and England Captain, Eoin Morgan and comes complete with letter of authenticity from the Royal Australian Mint

"Everyone is welcome to get involved and they can visit the event at ww.facebook.com/onlinecoins/,” he said.

"Lifeline are an important part of our community and we need to get behind them too.”