Online child groomer was 'well respected', 'devoted father'

AN ALSTONVILLE man being sentenced for online child grooming had been under immense personal strain leading up to his offence in November last year, a court has heard.

Brendan James Hill, 31, was a hard working café owner, a devoted father and loving husband, and a "well respected and valued member of society" prior to November last year when, while intoxicated, he engaged in sexualised online chats with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl from Sydney.

But since his very public January arrest in the middle of the day at his café on the main street of Alstonville, he has lost his business, his two closest relationships, and his reputation.

Mr Hill's mother Elizabeth gave evidence at her son's sentencing hearing in Lismore District Court today, saying her son's offending came as a "total shock".

Speaking of his early life, Mrs Hill said her son had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome at 18 months old, and didn't speak properly until he was seven, which resulted in him being bullied at school and once threatening to kill himself at the age of just eight. However, he was described as an "attentive" and "caring" child.

As a teenager she said Mr Hill was a "good kid" who never got into trouble and was devoted to the care of his ageing grandparents.

He was able to complete a qualification in business studies following high school and met his wife in 2006 on the Gold Coast, ultimately returning to Alstonville in 2014 where he started his café.

But the young family had been under strain in 2014, with the sudden death of Mr Hill's father, the long hours demanded of their business, and being forced to move out of their home after it was riddled with black mould following the Lismore floods.

It was over a period of four days in November last year, while his wife was away, when Hill engaged with an undercover police operative whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl, in a chat room called Teenchat.

He was arrested two months later, on January 8.

"It was a complete and utter total shock when he was arrested," Mrs Hill said.

She said apart from losing "his wife, his business, his integrity" he had been "socially isolated".

"The only places he goes is to check in for bail and to see his counsellor once a week," she said.

"Brendan hasn't seen his child for nine months because [his wife] doesn't want him to have any contact with him."

The court heard he had kept his alcohol abuse a secret, but since the arrest had vowed he would "never touch alcohol again".

Mr Hill's solicitor Rachel Thomas argued for a suspended jail sentence.

"This offending occurs over a period of four to five days... that is a relative short period of time," she said.

"There is no actual victim... there is no arrangement to meet... or indication of any plans to meet."

He was arrested two months later but there was "no evidence to suggest" Mr Hill had any further access to Teenchat or his Skype account during that period, which she described a "voluntary cessation" of the offending.

She cited reports he was likely suffering from untreated "major depressive disorder" and "autism spectrum disorder" when the offences occurred, and was heavily using alcohol which made matters worse.

"In my submission the intoxication clearly exacerbated the symptoms of his mental disorders," she said.

"From all of the difficulties taking place in his life... ultimately this was a situation of crisis for Mr Hill."

"He has since lost a lot... the business has been sold, he has lost contact with his wife and his child at present."

The hearing continues.