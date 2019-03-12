One-way trial raises a red light for some

Northern Star Photographer Jay Cronan flys from Lismore to Lennox, then to head south along the coast in the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to take aerial photographs of the Northern Rivers. Lennox Head Point Look out, Shelly Beach . Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

I HAD one member of the Lennox Head business community ring me yesterday and express exasperation over the 'one-way' trial going on in the village shopping area.

He said it was done without proper community consultation apart from one meeting at the pub involving about 70 people, who were overwhelmingly against the proposal.

During the trial, Ballina Street has become one-way traffic southbound between Byron Street and Park Lane; Park Lane becomes one-way traffic northbound from the southern boundary of Williams Reserve to the T-intersection with Byron Street; and Rayner Lane becomes one-way traffic northbound.

The shop owner said foot traffic in the main shopping strip had decreased noticeably and traffic to the rear of his shop made it doubly hard for delivery drivers servicing the strip.

The introduction of bollards on the main drag had decreased parking options, further driving people to go and shop elsewhere.

For its part, Ballina Shire Council says the trial is part of a $5.5 million plan to "renew and beautify" the seaside village ahead of its centenary in 2022.

Last year, a consultation of 500 people found that 68 per cent of respondents supported further investigation of a one-way traffic option for the village centre, including Ballina Rd, Park Lane and Rayner Lane.

Running a shop on the high street these days is a difficult task that has been significantly impacted by digital disruption and changed shopping habits.

It's tough enough to make a quid without the trial of something which seems to make visiting Lennox that little bit more of a pain in the arse.

The drive market are fickle and many people will gladly do their shopping at a place they know they can turn up, park right at the door for nothing, and get it all done in one place.