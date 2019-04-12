One-way traffic trial could be axed early

Ballina Shire Council has this week begun trialling a one-way traffic flow on Ballina St in Lennox Head.

BALLINA Shire Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday afternoon to determine whether to continue with the one-way traffic trial at Lennox Head.

The trial was originally slated to continue until July.

However after a meeting of concerned business owners earlier this week, the council has agreed it is now appropriate to consider whether it should continue.

The Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce has formally asked the council to stop the trial.

A number of businesses have said they may be forced to close, while many others are struggling and losing income.

Councillor Keith Williams said that, based on feedback from the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce, he would support an "immediate cessation".

"It would be unreasonable to continue the trial any longer given the feedback from business that many are losing trade due to the altered traffic flow and parking arrangements," he said.

"Easter trade is a crucial time for most local business."

Parked cars in what was the northbound lane of Ballina St in Lennox Head. Ballina Shire Council has this week begun trialling a one-way traffic flow through the main street. Liana Turner

According to the council report, an online survey on the one-way traffic trial has already had almost 800 responses.

Of those, 65 per cent prefer two-way traffic, while 35 per cent preferred one-way. The remainder were "uncertain" or had no preference.

"Many small businesses rely heavily on sales generated during the holiday periods and if the current downturn continues through this holiday period the feedback is that some businesses may not be able to recover and it will negatively impact the financial position of many business owners," the council report states.

"It was planned to gather more data to assist council in making an informed decision however the negative feedback obtained from large elements of the business community makes it important that council respond to the very real concerns of business owners.

"The current trial is impacting people's livelihoods and with the holiday period commenced we need to provide owners with an opportunity to improve their sales through this period."

The staff recommendation is to end the one-way traffic trial.

Councillors will vote on the matter at the extraordinary meeting on Monday at 4pm.