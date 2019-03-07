One-way traffic in village centre: Will it work?

A one-way traffic trial will start in Lennox Head on March 11.

A one-way traffic trial will start in Lennox Head on March 11.

A ONE-WAY traffic trial is set to start in the centre of Lennox Head on Monday.

Ballina Shire Council says the trial is part of a $5.5 million plan to "renew and beautify” the seaside village ahead of its centenary in 2022.

Last year, a consultation of 500 people found that 68 per cent of respondents supported further investigation of a one-way traffic option for the village centre, including Ballina Rd, Park Lane and Rayner Lane.

In response to this feedback, a trial is set to begin on Monday, March 11, with temporary infrastructure will be in place until July.

During the trial, Ballina Street becomes one-way traffic southbound between Byron Street and Park Lane; Park Lane becomes one-way traffic northbound from the southern boundary of Williams Reserve to the T-intersection with Byron Street; and Rayner Lane becomes one-way traffic northbound.

"It is important to determine whether this option is suitable for the village centre,” the council explains on its website.

"This trial will help Council and the community 'test drive' this option to gain a practical understanding of how a one-way traffic arrangement will operate.

"The one-way trial will operate for a minimum period of three months and include the 2019 Easter school holiday period.

"Running the trial for this length of time and over a busy period will help Council gather important traffic data for the assessment process.

"It is expected that this trial, together with traffic and survey data, will provide valuable information to inform future traffic management options within the village centre.”

The trial will be monitored by the council's traffic engineers.

The council has acknowledged that it "may be disruptive” to some business owners and residents, but a "key aspect of the trial is to determine the extent of benefit or impact to the community more broadly”.

An online community survey will be conducted part-way through the trial.

It is expected to be launched in April after the trial has been operational for a period of time and will be accessible via the council's website, www.ballina.nsw.gov.au.