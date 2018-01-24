Would making coastal village's main street one way work?

Could Lennox Head's main street become a one way road?

A ONE way road may be trialled for Lennox Head's main street as community consultations about a major village centre upgrade are set to begin.

Ballina Shire Council staff suggested councillors consider a trial period for a one way traffic area on Ballina St between the Lennox Head pub and the Rutherford St turn off at this week's ordinary meeting.

It was recommended by council staff that a decision be made by the end of Lennox Head Village Centre Renewal Project's phase one community consultations, envisioned to start by the end of next month.

But council staff said in Thursday's meeting business paper that additional funding would need to be sourced if councillors chose to undertake the trial.

Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce vice-president Jason Shrieves said one way streets had been "executed really well" in towns overseas and around Australia, such as Kingscliff.

In saying that, Mr Shrieves said ample parking, ease of access and pedestrian movement throughout the village centre were vital factors in the trial's success.

"It's got to be really carefully balanced," Mr Shrieves said.

He warned if the trial wasn't done properly, it may "damage the idea" and "not accurately reflect what the finished product may look like".

Fishy Fishy seafood restaurant and takeaway manager, Alan "Jerry" Gardini said the street should remain as it always has been: a two way street.

"I really can't see Lennox Head (main street) having a one way street. I really like it the way it is." Mr Gardini said.

He said multiple entry and exit points into the village helped alleviate traffic congestion along Ballina St.

"It's not busy like Byron Bay, where you only have one way in and one way out," he said.

But Lennox Head Resident's Association president Monica Wilcox feared the village's increasing tourism numbers may lead to traffic problems being experienced in Byron Bay.

For Ms Wilcox, the large influx of tourists over the Christmas break signalled the need for the village centre upgrade.

She said the renewal of the village centre and Ballina St would help tourists and locals get around harmoniously.

"(Lennox Head) is not just servicing a tourism industry. We live here too," Ms Wilcox said.

In terms of testing the viability of a one way road, Ms Wilcox hoped the council would chose the option, a trial or traffic modelling, that would best help the community make an informed choice.

She said the association was pushing the council to have the upgrade completed by 2022, which marks the centenary of Lennox Head's first land auctions.