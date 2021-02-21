One-way Byron traffic trial trashed for the time being

The one-way traffic trial on Centennial Circuit in the Byron Bay Arts and Industry Estate has been postponed because council couldn't come up with a satisfactory way to pick up the garbage.

The trial was due to start at the end of this month and last for six months.

Council were working on the logistics of waste collection during the trial and it was taking longer than anticipated to figure out

Council spokesperson Rob van Iersel said what looked like a simple problem to resolve was actually very tricky.

"The one-way traffic system makes waste collection on one side of the street impossible for trucks we currently use," Mr van Iersel said.

"We looked at asking people to take their bins to the other side of the street the night before collection but unfortunately there is not the space to accommodate all the wheelie bins in this area.

"To close the street to traffic to allow for the truck to go against traffic flow is also problematic.

"This issue is indicative of the difficult traffic situation on Centennial Circuit which is a key reason for the one-way trial."

The increasing number of cars and trucks on Centennial Circuit means it can be congested and council was hoping the one-way trial, when it is implemented, may have eased some problems.