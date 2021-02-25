‘One Stop Shop’ for govt advice coming to town near you
A Federal Government ‘One Stop Shop’ is visiting Northern NSW next month to provide advice and support for rural and regional Australians facing tough and challenging times.
The National Drought and Flood Agency has announced it will join the region in the first week of March, 2021.
The Agency will provide people with support and advice on living through the immediate and
longer-term effects of drought, as well as other challenges impacting rural Australians such
as bushfires and COVID-19.
Mobile Service Centre staff offer face-to-face information about Australian Government
payments and services.
The events are a great opportunity to find out what support is available during challenging
times – no appointment necessary.
According to the Agency’s website, they are able to provide information and advice to all residents including: older Australians, families, students, job seekers, people with disability, carers, farmers and self-employed people.
An agency spokeswoman said they also; “want to hear back from the community about what drought support is working and what needs improvement, so we can feed back to all levels of Government.”
How to access the One Stop Shop
Tuesday 2 March – Evans Head
Outside Council office 9am-4pm, Woodburn St, Evans Head
Wednesday 3 March – Casino
Casino Civic Centre, 10am-2pm, 35 Walker St, Casino
Thursday 4 March – Nimbin
Outside Neighbourhood Centre, 10am-4pm, Cullen St, Nimbin
Friday 5 March – Federal
Federal Memorial Hall, 10am-2.30pm, Old Bruce Highway, Federal