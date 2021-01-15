One simple thing locals want in Kyogle

The CBD of Kyogle could undergo a major transformation.

Kyogle Council has unveiled a planning proposal that will allow for major changes in the CBD.

If approved, it would allow certain new commercial activities, including small scale manufacturing (light industries), temporary uses of existing premises for the sale of local art, craft and produce, and the development of residential units.

We asked local residents what they would like to see happen in town, and the responses were varied.

Many people on the Kyogle (the friendly town) Facebook page and The Northern Star's Facebook page wanted trees to be planted.

It was, by far, the most common suggestion, with an overwhelming number of comments about the issue.

Paul Daley wrote: "A lot more trees, so there is actually potential for shade in our hot summers.

"Also would love to see us embrace Gateway to the Rainforest theme with integrated street art around our local unique endemic plants and animals."

Susan JH: "A designated green shaded area where people can sit and also line some of the main street with trees."

There were many more comments that simply said "trees".

The idea of sprucing up the village's art deco buildings was another popular theme.

It was suggested the art deco character of Kyogle could become a tourist drawcard.

Art deco style in Kyogle.

Susan Paxton: "Would be great if we could capitalise on the art deco style and enhance. Glen Innes did it with their heritage Main Street. Council could subsidise the painting of facades."

Michelle Cockram: "Renovate the old facades - a lick of paint wouldn't go astray."

Lisa Adams: "Definitely start with cleaning the external frontage of every building."

Jennie Finch: "I also agree that our art deco buildings need to be spruced up. We have some beautiful examples of this architecture and it should be a feature in promoting the town."

Sam O'rourke: "Town has the most beautiful art deco buildings. A paint job on all to bring them all up to their former glory would be a draw card for tourists."

But others wanted to see different types of shops open up in the CBD.

Ideas included:

Kristin Wimble: "Some clothes stores would be good, save a trip to Lismore or Casino."

Donna Ahearn: "A Best & Less store or similar, clothes for all the family, linen, etc at affordable prices. Have to go elsewhere for these things."

Paul McMahon: "A second supermarket in the Mitre 10 building."

Lynda Connolly: "A whole foods shop. Community gardens. More trees - make them edible. Upgrade to the caravan park. Maybe a farm gate trail map where consumers can buy direct from the farmers."

Emma Barton: "Need spruce up the old supermarket near the clock tower (Woolworths?) and transplant more trees into the main street."

Other people had ideas to improve the vibe of the village, including suggestions for a youth club, opening the pool earlier, an art fair, street parties, food stalls, live music and festivals.

A games arcade and roller skating were also popular suggestions.

John Rega said the old supermarket could be turned into a film and television museum.

"Having worked as a construction manager in film and television, sets are thrown to the tip," he said.

"They could be utilised and re set up so the public could see their favourite shows on display, with a change of scenery every few months.

Grant Middleton had plenty of ideas for the region, such as developing local native food industries and a rainforest distillery with fine dining restaurant.

Tamar Cohen said she would love to see Kyogle renowned for cottage industries.

"Reinvigorate the art deco facades and lots more second hand, vintage, arts and craft shops," she said.

"We could make that happen."