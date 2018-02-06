One simple reason most start-ups fail

Dr Peter Kelly will be speaking at the Enterprise Lab at Southern Cross University's Lismore campus on Wednesday morning, February 7.

Dr Peter Kelly will be speaking at the Enterprise Lab at Southern Cross University's Lismore campus on Wednesday morning, February 7. Karin von Behrens

WHY do most start-ups fail? The answer to this is very simple, says Dr Peter Kelly, a professor from Aalto University in Finland, who is giving a free talk at SCU's new Enterprise Lab tomorrow.

They fail because "they don't find a customer".

While this may sound basic, the reason that classrooms full of creative and enthusiastic students, who are very good at coming up with original ideas, do not manage to find customers, or leave the university system with their own enterprises under way, is one of the greatest challenges of our education system and a topic of Dr Kelly's discussion which is part of the Sydney School of Entrepreneurship Speaker Series.

The talk, Design of Entrepreneurial Education, will be held from 7.45am to 9am and be followed by a session on Effective Networking Skills from 9.15am to 10.30am.

Although Dr Kelly specialises in teaching entrepreneurship, he isn't particularly fond of the word, preferring to speak in terms of business design and ideation. Conducting experiments within the classroom setting and trying to create and environment in which "collisions" between those in the university setting, with youth and enthusiasm on their side, and those in big business with problems that need solving, is not always easy to in a university setting; where the wheels of change and approval turn slowly.

"Companies want this engagement, a lot...they don't want to hear about long lead times."

He said neither do they want to wait until the next university term starts in order to get a response to a problem.

Although a lot of innovation and entrepreneurship programs within universities are government funded both in Finland and Australia, he said there-in lies an issue.

"Governments are great at funding innovation," said Dr Kelly.

"Who's funding the creativity?" - which he says is the precursor to innovation.

In addition to advocating for opportunities to connect students to big businesses, Dr Kelly advocates re-introducing mature age and elderly people into the university system to engage with the younger students, thus re-thinking the concept of aging and potentially creating otherwise unlikely partnerships.

"The addition of a few grey hairs" to younger teams and the knowledge that comes with that, he said, can be perceived externally as giving a new business greater credibility and thus a greater chance of success.

Dr Kelly has previously set up an angel investment club, a venture capital fund and worked in investment banking: "I have a very typical finance background".

He now describes his job thus: "I help individuals discover and nurture the entrepreneur within".

Dr Kelly completed his Doctorate in entrepreneurship at London Business School and his MBA at University of Notre Dame, USA.

Before his appointment at Aalto University, Dr Kelly was the executive director of the Helsinki School of Creative Entrepreneurship and has been involved with the Stockholm School of Entrepreneurship since its conception.

To book a place at Dr Kelly's talks visit sse.edu.au and select 'events'.