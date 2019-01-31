Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

One reported dead in NT highway crash

31st Jan 2019 4:25 PM

ONE person has reportedly died in a single vehicle crash on the Central Arnhem Hwy outside Beswick.

Major crash investigators are en route to the scene about 100km east of Katherine after a passer-by phoned in the crash via satellite phone at about 12.20pm on Thursday.

Police said very little information about the reported fatality was available due to the remote location of the incident but it was possible up to three other people may have been in the car at the time.

The Major Crash unit is expected to arrive on scene later this afternoon and will investigate whether alcohol was a factor and whether the occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

Motorists are advised to be aware of road closures and to expect delays in the area.

beswick central arnhem hwy fatal nt crash

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Man drowns in 'unstable' beach conditions

    premium_icon TRAGEDY: Man drowns in 'unstable' beach conditions

    News DESPITE the desperate attempts of local surfers, a man in his 30s died at a North Coast beach this morning.

    • 31st Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    premium_icon Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

    Crime Driver in collision that killed young girl to be sentenced this year

    The fishing spots where you must now wear a lifejacket

    premium_icon The fishing spots where you must now wear a lifejacket

    News Fines will apply to anglers who don't follow the rules

    85 gigs to check out on the Northern Rivers this week

    premium_icon 85 gigs to check out on the Northern Rivers this week

    Whats On There's plenty of live music to keep you entertained