'One pill can kill': Warning issued over new drug

FALLS Festival organisers have warned punters about the dangers of illicit drugs, particularly a new drug that has emerged.

On Facebook, they said there had been no issues to date at their sites across the country, but wanted festival goers to be safe and to know where to go to get help if needed.

"Although we've had a safe Falls Festival to date, our medical teams have alerted us to a dangerous orange pill that is currently in circulation across Australia.

"Regardless of pill variation, we want to remind everyone of the potentially fatal risks that come with illicit substances. You do not know what is in them, how your body will react, there is no safe level of consumption.

"One pill can kill.”

The post sparked renewed calls for pill testing to be allowed at festivals.

Organisers said if patrons were feeling unwell or concerned for their health, to seek medical attention immediately.

"The event and medical teams are here to help you without judgement.

"If you see anyone in trouble, please alert event staff immediately or call the Patron Safety Hotline to report. We also encourage you to dispose of any drugs safely. We want all of you to have a great time and enjoy a safe festival experience.”

Patron Saftey Hotline Number

Byron: 1300 940 928