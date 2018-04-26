One persons trash, another group's funds

People are lining up to deposit empty bottles into the 'Return and Earn' recycling station at the BP service station, Chinderah Bay Drive, Chinderah.

KNOW a local school, charity, sports or community group that needs more donations? If so, Return and Earn reverse vending machines could be the answer.

The NSW Container Deposit Scheme was now open to applications from not-for-profit groups, sports clubs, schools and charities in Lismore and surrounding areas.

These groups could become local donation partners and be one of the four charities on their local TOMRA Reverse Vending Machine (RVM).

The communities of Lismore and surrounding areas can choose to support a not-for-profit group from their local area by returning their eligible drink containers and donating their 10 cents a container to that local group.

Network operator TOMRA CEO, Ryan Buzzell, said groups are free to use the donations however they see fit.

"Whether it helps provide funding to buy uniforms, host an event, replace or repair equipment, or go on an excursion," Mr Buzzell said.

"We've seen an incredible response from the people of Lismore, and surrounding areas like Goonellabah, who have really embraced the Return and Earn scheme.

"Being able to support your local community through donations to schools, sports groups, local charities and not-for-profits is an added incentive for everyone to use the reverse vending machines and makes the positive act of recycling even more rewarding."

The benefits of using Return and Earn aren't just financial - people across the state, returning containers, are also contributing to a cleaner environment.

With the scheme aiming to reduce the amount of litter volume in NSW by 40 per cent by 2020, everyone involved will be making a positive impact on our environment.

Groups can check their eligibility and apply to be on their nearest RVM in the 'Donation Partners' section of the TOMRA Cleanaway website tcnsw.com.au.

Donation partners are selected based on their eligibility on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be rotated quarterly.

The closing date for applications for next quarter for local not-for-profits was April 30.

Reverse Vending Machines are the only container return option that supports local donation partner options; over-the-counter collection points, automated depots and donation stations do not have local donation partners.

About Return and Earn

Every year, more than 160 million drink containers end up as litter in NSW, harming our environment and costing our community a lot to clean up. Return and Earn will help to reduce the amount of litter volume across NSW by 40 per cent by 2020.

Consumers can receive a 10 cent refund when they return an eligible drink container to a Return and Earn collection point across the state. Many collection points include TOMRA automated reverse vending machines.

TOMRA Cleanaway was the network operator for the Return and Earn container deposit scheme in NSW. TOMRA provides the reverse vending machines and technology for receiving the returned containers, while Cleanaway delivers the logistics and sorting of collected containers.

Most 150ml to 3-litre drink containers are returnable if they are made from glass, plastic, aluminium, steel or liquid paperboard (cartons). Containers should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and with the original label attached.