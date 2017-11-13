Menu
One person trapped, two taken to hospital after crash

TWO CAR CRASH: One person was trapped and at ;east two people have been taken to hospital in the two car collision on Naughton's Gap Rd, Bentley, on Monday afternoon.
Alison Paterson
by

A COLLISION involving two cars on Naughtons Gap Rd, Bentley, saw one person needing to rescued and at least two people taken to hospital.

Rural Fire Service operations officer, Daniel Ainsworth said the incident involved firefighters from Bentley and Tuncaster brigades working with police and ambulance personnel at the scene.

"At around 2.15pm we were called out the the collision which had one person trapped for a short time," he said.

"They were extricated by police rescue and there were two ambulance on scene, while police closed one lane and did traffic control."

Mr Ainsworth said there were two people in each car.

"The cars are now being loaded onto the tow-truck so we ask people to take extra care when driving past," he said.

