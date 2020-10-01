Driver, 70, seriously hurt in car crash

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a crash at Clothiers Creek.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to a crash at Clothiers Creek.

UPDATE, 4.45pm: A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, a short distance off the highway and near Wallum Court, at 3.15pm.

She said fire crews received a call to assist from the Volunteer Rescue Association.

"(The VRA) asked us to attend as a HAZMAT response because there was a lot of petrol leaking on the road," she said.

The man who was initially trapped was freed by the Tweed District Rescue Squad, the local branch of the VRA.

Fire and Rescue crew members attended to a small fuel spill on the road.

She said firefighters had since left the scene.

It is understood the road is still blocked.

UPDATE, 4.30pm: A MAN has been flown to hospital in a serious condition following a crash on the Tweed.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was among emergency services tasked to reports of a serious crash on Clothiers Creek Rd in Clothiers Creek shortly after 3pm today.

"It was reported that a car and a truck had collided trapping the driver of the car who is suffering serious injuries," the rescue helicopter service said in a statement.

"Rescue crews have released the driver from the wreckage after he was trapped for a period of time."

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the 70-year-old man, who had sustained multiple injuries.

He has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Original story: ONE person is trapped in a two-car crash in the Tweed.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Clothiers Creek Rd, Pottsville about 3.15pm today.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has landed at the scene.

Traffic diversions are in place as Clothiers Creek Rd is closed west-bound and so is Farrants Rd.

Police and paramedics are also at the scene.

More to come.