TRAFFIC BUILD-UP: Vehicles are being directed away from the scene of the accident while emergency services work to free the woman. Meg Gannon
Breaking

One person trapped after car collides with tree

Meg Gannon
by
26th Mar 2019 6:42 PM

A CRASH near Kaimkillenbun has seen a woman trapped in her car after it collided with a tree.

Emergency services responded to a call between 4.30pm and 4.45pm after the car hit the tree on Dalby Cooyar Rd.

A team of people were seen cutting trees off of the car to try and free the driver.

The driver was allegedly heading out of Kaimkillenbun into Dalby.

A rescue helicopter has been sent to the site.

Traffic is being diverted away from the scene of the accident.

