Woman dead another two seriously injured in van rollover

5.30PM: A WOMAN has died, and two people have been flown to hospital in a serious condition, after a mini-van crashed near Coffs Harbour this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Bucca Road, near Hallgaths Road, Coffs Harbour, about 3.30pm after reports a Honda Odyssey, carrying six occupants, left the roadway and rolled.

Police have confirmed a female rear passenger died at the scene.

The male driver and his male passenger were airlifted to a hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

It is understood the people involved in the crash were Chinese Nationals.

The remaining passengers were treated for minor injuries and were taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Crash Investigation Unit officers are en route to the scene and will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

