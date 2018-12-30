Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One man dead, another rescued from river

Amber Gibson
by
30th Dec 2018 11:55 AM

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after a man's body was found in the Richmond River at Ballina last night.

Police and paramedics were tasked to Grant St, near the Ballina RSL Club, after reports of a possible drowning.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said crews were called at 10.50pm.

NSW Police Media said the man's body was found on the rocks at the river's edge about 11pm.

While details of the incident are not clear at this stage, it is believed two people fell off a rock wall and into the water.

A second person was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked but then called off before crews got airborne.

Police said the deceased man, who has not been formally identified, was in his 50s.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Initial inquiries suggest the man's death was not suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

ballina richmond police district richmond river westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    HIGH ALERT: Police patrol local waterways

    premium_icon HIGH ALERT: Police patrol local waterways

    News Police patrol fisheries, safety, alcohol and drug-related crime

    Keeping up with Keb' Mo'

    premium_icon Keeping up with Keb' Mo'

    Music Grammy winner is coming to Bluesfest 2019

    Clunes kids lend a hand at Christmas

    premium_icon Clunes kids lend a hand at Christmas

    News Students gave up a present to provide a gift for someone else

    Program offers arts for the GIFF-TED

    premium_icon Program offers arts for the GIFF-TED

    News Multitask celebrate the end of a terrific year

    Local Partners