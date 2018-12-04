Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One person has died after a tent fire at the Breakwater road camping grounds.
One person has died after a tent fire at the Breakwater road camping grounds.
News

One dead after tent fire at camping grounds

4th Dec 2018 9:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died after fire engulfed their tent in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a tent fire in Geelong, in Victoria, shortly before 2am.

Firefighters extinguished blaze at the Breakwater Road camping grounds and discovered the body inside.

The body is yet to be formally identified.

Police have blocked off a section of a camping ground and have erected an emergency tent over the fire site.

Police are still to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

geelong tent fire

Top Stories

    After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

    After 10 glasses of wine, driver almost hits police officers

    Crime A BREATH test revealed he was more than seven times over the limit as he allegedly reversed his car between two officers, missing them by centimetres.

    • 4th Dec 2018 10:00 AM
    Ballina GP 'guilty of misconduct' after complaints

    premium_icon Ballina GP 'guilty of misconduct' after complaints

    News The Ballina doctor has been reprimanded over his conduct

    'Foolish' drone use has potential to crash rescue chopper

    premium_icon 'Foolish' drone use has potential to crash rescue chopper

    Crime Flying drones near emergency services aircraft could mean jail time

    $3 MILLION: That's how much we've earned in recycling scheme

    premium_icon $3 MILLION: That's how much we've earned in recycling scheme

    Environment NR residents have returned more than 33 million containers

    Local Partners