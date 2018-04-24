Delicious dumplings delivered right to your door

YUMMY SNACK: Gyoza Guyz co-owners Nathan Bartlett and Adrian Low specialise in expertly-handmade gyoza delivered frozen to your door once a week.

NEW business Gyoza Guyz is taking off in the region with fresh locally-sourced ingredients in dumpling form, from the freezer to your plate in 10 minutes.

The expertly-handmade gyoza is delivered frozen to your door once a week.

Brothers-in-law from Ballina and Byron Bay, Nathan Bartlett and Adrian Low teamed up to start their unique business which they launched three weeks ago.

"Adrian and I have been making gyoza for fun for the last few months and we thought it was something that was lacking in the region," Nathan said.

It started when Adrian was making them for his family one day.

"I've always made gyoza simply and then Nathan (chef by trade) gave me some tips to improve them," Adrian said.

In the past three weeks they have already doubled their orders each week.

"The response has been really good," Nathan said.

"We've had to increase the amount we're doing and everyone's been really happy.

"We're probably going to be branching out a little bit too - we did some spring rolls which were really well-received and we will do some vegetarian options.

"We used fresh, high-quality ingredients from local produce and anything we do make we try and use premium stuff."

Their current batch is made of sweet Bangalow Pork and shitake mushrooms.

"You can pull them straight out of the freezer and they're not hard to cook - super quick in one pan."

"We just wanted to fill the gap between going to a restaurant and getting them where you can never get enough of them...we wanted to have something where you can eat a lot of them at home for a reasonable price."

Delivery is currently to Ballina, Lennox Head, Suffolk park and Byron Bay on Fridays, but are looking into delivery to Mullumbimby, Ocean Shores and Alstonville.

Contact @gyozaguyz on instagram, Facebook Gyoza Guyz to order through direct message or email gyozaguyz@gmail.com.

Orders in by Thursday for Friday delivery.

Cook from frozen or thawed by boiling, steaming or pan steaming and visit @gyozaguyz for dipping sauce recipes.

Enquire for special promo order.