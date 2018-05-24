One of world's worst invasive animals found in Lismore CBD

Yellow Crazy Ants have been found in central Lismore - the first time they have been identified in NSW for more than a decade.

AN INVASIVE African ant, which the potential to destroy local fauna and impact on farmers, has prompted urgent action from the Department of Primary Industries.

NSW DPI regulatory officer Katherine Goulding said the presence of yellow crazy ants in Lismore has been confirmed.

"We are really concerned about this," she said.

"Everyone needs to be alert and contact DPI if they come across them.

The ants are around 8mm long with long antennae an an erratic gait, and a distinct yellow colour, hence their name."

Standing by a young eucalypt tree in the Lismore Quad, which was festooned with the exotic pest Anoplolepis gracilipes, Ms Goulding said the species was a highly invasive exotic pest that can build super colonies and devastate local fauna.

Ms Goulding said a member of the public altered DPI to their presence in the Quad.

"We have a crew out today doing surveillance around the area," she said.

"We are doing surveillance and identification operations targeting Yellow Crazy Ant, following a confirmed identification of the species in central Lismore."

Ms Goulding said as far as human heath this do not have the same impact as fire ants.

"But they have huge environment consequences, mostly for crops and wildlife," she said.

"They have had a huge impact on microbats and crabs on Manus Island."

Ms Goulding said the yellow crazy ants can disrupt natural environments, affect the horticulture industry, and cause skin and eye irritations.

She said species has not been confirmed in the state since being eradicated from Goodwood Island in the Clarence River more than a decade ago.

The insects typically colonise moist, shady, disturbed habitats such as rainforest margins/gaps and agricultural land, particularly agroforestry.

It is understood yellow crazy ants can be spread in soil and produce in the agricultural and horticultural industry; on contaminated military, mining and commercial road transport; and in sea and air freight on timber, goods, packaging material and pallets.

They are found throughout the Pacific region and on Christmas Island, and are most commonly transported inside sea cargo.

Ms Goulding asked the public to please be alert and contact the DPI if they come across the pests on their property.

"If you catch or see them, take a photo an send it in to DPI," she said.

Listed as one of the world's 100 worst invasive alien species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the yellow crazy ant is a restricted tramp ant under the Biosecurity Act 2014.