Secret reason relationships fail

Married At First Sight contestants Ines and Bronson split up on the reality TV show.

Married At First Sight contestants Ines and Bronson split up on the reality TV show.

DOES love at first sight exist? Is it possible to lock eyes with someone and that's it?

As we've seen in the hit series Married At First Sight, looks are critical at first glance but a good impression can quickly subside if the person turns out to be a stage five clinger or a partner from hell.

For those glued to their screens in recent weeks, we've seen some couples like Cam and Jules all loved up and inseparable, but will it last?

The reality TV bubble is a whole other world, but wait until these relationships are taken into the real world.

Many relationships break up when partners do not have common financial goals.

One of the biggest drivers of relationship breakups is money. You might think you've met your match made in heaven until they end up being an absolute tightwad. Or you've got a partner who's so frivolous with their money, they live by the day, and don't have a cent to their name.

Which one is worse is arguable but there's one thing that I know for sure: if you don't at least align on some money values, the cracks will quickly appear.

New research from financial services firm Canstar reveals about 29 per cent of couples don't share their funds with each other, keeping their bank accounts separate.

And of those who do have a joint bank account, half of them fail to contribute the same amount as their other half. It doesn't go unnoticed - one in 10 Aussies resents their partner for not coughing up more cash.

I can speak from experience. I had one partner who was so frivolous with cash it used to get me stressed out.

On payday he was on top of the world, but a few days in it was sheer hell.

Nothing was left; it put an immense strain on things. It was a relief when I didn't have to deal with that any more.

Alarm bells should start ringing when you meet someone and early on they splash cash like it's going out of fashion.

Or, if they tell you they have savings and then in the next breath proceed to explain they need to use a cash advance to access money … something just isn't adding up.

Being financially comfortable certainly makes life much easier, but if you're in a couple that is like chalk and cheese with money it's difficult for it to work.

After last year's series of MAFS, Sarah Roza dished the dirt on her "ex-husband" Telv Williams, whom she claimed didn't pay her rent when he lived at her house for three months. No one likes a freeloader.

Being financially independent is critical.

If something goes pear-shaped in the relationship, it's a great feeling to know you'll be OK and you don't need to lean on someone else to pick up the financial pieces.

As they say, a man is not a financial plan, and the same goes the other way around.