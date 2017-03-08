One of our own named NSW regional woman of the year

Julia Harpham of Tenterfield, pictured with Lismore MP Thomas George and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, has been named NSW Regional Woman of the Year.

LOCAL Woman of the Year Julia Harpham of Tenterfield has now been named REX Airlines 2017 NSW Regional Woman of the Year.

"I was thrilled to be at the presentation this morning to celebrate with Julia and her husband Philip on this wonderful achievement,” Lismore MP Thomas George said

Minister for Women Tanya Davies presented the award to Mrs Harpham as part of the NSW Women of the Year awards at the International Convention Centre Sydney this morning.

"Rural and regional communities are the lifeblood of the state's economy and Julia is making a significant impact in regional NSW,” Mrs Davies said.

"Julia's civic leadership has resulted in a grassroots resettlement plan for African refugees in the border township of Mingoola. She is a tireless refugee advocate who has welcomed refugee families and shown hope to regional communities.

"On International Women's Day 2017, the Women of the Year Awards recognises the many women leading the way in cultural and economic progress in NSW,” Mrs Davies said.

Mrs Harpham is a school teacher, cattle farmer and local legend who has worked in a vast number of community groups in northern NSW. Along with her husband Philip, she was awarded Tenterfield's 2017 Citizen of the Year.

The REX Airlines Regional Woman of the Year Award, one of six award categories in this year's NSW Women of the Year Awards, recognises a woman from a regional area who is making an outstanding contribution to resolving issues faced by a rural or regional community.

The Awards support the NSW Government's commitment to building an equitable, inclusive and safe society where all women are valued and respected, can contribute meaningfully, and can enjoy the rights, freedoms and protections to which everyone in NSW is entitled.

The Awards are sponsored by First State Super. To discover Mrs Harpham's story and the other finalists, visit www.women.nsw.gov.au/awards.