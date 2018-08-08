Menu
Andrew Tarrant at his home.
One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered

by Caitlan Charles
7th Aug 2018 4:40 PM

REMEMBERED in the community as a hard-working and kind man, Andrew Tarrant died on Sunday after a battle with stomach cancer.

Former and current students have been paying to Mr Tarrant, who was a teacher at Grafton High School, on Facebook, describing him as the best teacher, who was kind-hearted and genuine.

Mr Tarrant was diagnosed with gastrointestinal cancer in January after feeling some discomfort while eating and drinking.

With his immunotherapy treatment not covered by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the costly treatment was met by the community with the help of the charity Helping Hands, which raised more than $50,000.

A life member of the Yamba Surf Life Saving Club, Mr Tarrant was remembered by Jim Dougherty.

"He was involved heavily back in the '70s and '80s,'' Mr Dougherty said.

"He was one of our leading competitors and he held a number of executive positions.

"He was made a life member in 1999 and was still involved as a club assessor right up until last year."

Mr Dougherty said Mr Tarrant was known as a man who always had a smile on his face, was friendly and was one of "nature's true gentlemen".

"A bloke like him... he (will) leave a big gap in the community," he said.

Mr Dougherty said Mr Tarrant was also heavily involved in the Grafton Rowing Club.

Mr Tarrant lived in Grafton with his wife Kerrie and two children, Johanna and Nicholas.

His funeral will be at Memorial Park in Grafton on Tuesday from 10am.

andrew tarrant
Grafton Daily Examiner

