Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

One of Lismore's oldest homes is up for sale

Chris Hensley has put the Monaltrie Homestead, one of the oldest houses in Lismore, on the market after living there for 38 years.
Chris Hensley has put the Monaltrie Homestead, one of the oldest houses in Lismore, on the market after living there for 38 years. Marc Stapelberg
Samantha Elley
by

WHEN William Wilson made his way to the area that would one day be called Lismore, it was on a raft from Ballina with his wife Jane.

The year was 1844 and he'd selected a plot he called Lismore Station that included stretches of the river which would one day be named after him.

Newspaper reports said his first home was called Lismore House, located where the tourist information centre in Molesworth St is today.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

He eventually sold the house to Francis Garrard and moved to Monaltrie, where he chose an area of land on a hill out of reach of floods, with a spring and sweeping views over the Lismore plain.

There he had master builder William Clements use red cedar, white beech, hoop pine and hardwoods to build Monaltrie Homestead in about 1861.

Current resident Chris Hensley said his decision to sell the old home, which can be found on Wyrallah Rd, was a difficult one to make.

"I've lived here for 38 years and my grandfather Henry James 'Jim' Hensley bought the place in 1960 from members of the Wilson family," he said.

The house is a renovator's dream and features high ceilings, cedar floors, large windows and French doors opening up to a magnificent long veranda.

The original rooms of the homestead have pressed metal ceilings and later additions still hold the charm of days gone by.

"The bay window (in one room) was most likely an addition in the 1900s, as that's when they became popular," Mr Hensley said.

The original kitchen was burnt down in a fire in 1958 and the replacement was built at the end of a walkway/hallway.

"You can still see some of the charred floorboards in the hall that were from the fire," Mr Hensley said.

Many of the rooms have fireplaces and Mr Hensley tells the story of one old resident who had her fire stoked for her continuously for three years until the day she died.

A small family cemetery, managed by council, is located on the 40ha included in the house sale.

"There is something about this place that has a relaxing vibe," Mr Hensley said.

"It's more than it was flood-free and near water. Wilson understood that."

The property will be auctioned by Ian Weir & Son on April 14.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

PHOTOS: Beaches blasted by 60km/h winds, 5.6m swell

PHOTOS: Beaches blasted by 60km/h winds, 5.6m swell

LIFEGUARDS across the Ballina, Byron and Evans Head areas are on high alert with the change in weather.

'My kids have been targeted': Shock over carnival comments

There has been ongoing controversy about this mural at the McGregors Carnival at Brunswick Heads.

Comedian Mandy Nolan surprised by 'venom' in mural reaction

20 kids vomiting and sick after swim in popular lake

There are fears of a blue green algae outbreak at Lake Ainsworth. File photo.

Council investigates blue-green algae concerns

Teen cyclist wins on Commonwealth track

CHAMPION RIDER: At just 13 years, Hayley Oakes took out the National MTB series U15 event at Nerang in Queensland, beating some of the times in the women's U17 event.

Modest champions has nerves of steel

Local Partners

Beachfront opportunity not to be missed

1 & 2/13 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 4 Contact Agent

Exciting opportunity to purchase two beachfront houses on separate titles. Live in one, rent the other, rent both, holiday in one and sell the other.... the choice...

Private Oasis In Tightly Held Ewingsdale

1 Tasha Close, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 $1,750,000 to...

This stunning home and generous studio is set within its own private oasis in the tightly held enclave of Ewingsdale. The property, a corner block offers multiple...

Great Value! 3 Bedroom Home In Popular Byron Hills

15 Tamarind Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 1 $795,000 to...

Superbly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac, this is your opportunity to buy into 'Byron Hills' which is family orientated and walking distance to Tallow Beach, golf...

&#39;Hilltop Farm&#39; Original Farmhouse Circa 1904

159 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 6 3 2 Expressions of...

The Original Flowers family Farmhouse is set in the Byron Hinterland on 22 acres of prime volcanic soil and creek frontage to Skinners Creek, enjoying permanent...

Quiet Country Living with Views

16 Nashua Road, Fernleigh 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Discover picturesque hinterland views on this beautiful 5 acre, gently sloping property centrally located in Fernleigh. This 1970's brick built home boasts open...

Highly Sought After 1 Bedroom Apartment

47/183-205 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Apartment 1 1 1 Contact Agent

This north facing, modern one bedroom apartment is situated in a sought after location just minutes from Byron Bay. Enjoy the coastal breezes and natural light...

Hidden Gem In The Heart Of Byron&#39;s Hinterland

79 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

House 5 3 $1,600,000 ...

At the end of a winding, sealed driveway you will find this stunning property with exquisite views and total privacy. The charming and light filled home makes...

RAINFOREST RETREAT with ASIAN INSPIRED INFRASTRUCTURE

334 Friday Hut Rd, Possum Creek 2479

House 6 3 2 $2,250,000

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO TO EXPERIENCE A LITTLE of the MAGICAL ESSENCE of this INCREDIBLE PROPERTY! A true Byron Hinterland escape yet only 15 minutes to the Bay &...

Pivotal Beachside Development Site

9-13 Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 21 9 Contact Agent

The Byron Bay area has long been regarded as one of the most desirable locations in Australia with strongly coveted development opportunities. We are very pleased...

Modern Coastal Living In Prime Byron Location

60 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2.45m to 2.6m

THIS PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD! Ideally situated in Massinger Street in the prime old part of town is this modern, very spacious home with a private yard and studio.

A COLOSSAL RISK: Huge danger sign for housing in Australia

There could be far too many apartments for sale in coming years. Picture: Glenn Hunt/The Australian What does a million dollars buy in Aussie capital cities?

Dangerous property trend could turn a downturn into worse

Why have land values spiked in Ballina?

LOOKING BACK: An aerial view of West Ballina and the major bypass construction works underway on the Pacific Highway upgrade in August 2009. The upgrade has been touted as one of the reasons behind the increased demand for properties in the Ballina Shire.

15,000 properties with a total value of $6785 million

Noel Whittaker says don't get beached by dream purchase

Be careful if you're thinking about buying a holiday house, warns Noel Whittaker

Noel Whittaker warns about holiday houses

Holiday rental disasters revealed

A kitchen sink broken by a frozen chicken was one of the more unusual insurance claims by a holiday home owner.

One in seven had been injured in the home