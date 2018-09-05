Menu
The 7-Eleven service station at Meridan Plains was robbed late Tuesday night.
Crime

One of Coast's newest servos targeted in late night robbery

5th Sep 2018 6:37 AM

DETECTIVES are searching for a man they believe is responsible for the robbery of a Meridan Plains service station over night.

Initial investigations indicate about 10.10pm, a man entered the 7-Eleven on Parklands Boulevard and approached the counter before demanding money from the male attendant.

The man stole a sum of cash and fled in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

No one was injured during the incident.

As part of investigations to identify the man any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or recognised him are asked to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

