One Night Stand one step closer to Northern Rivers

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016. Supplied by Triple J, Russell Privett

KYOGLE Council will be submitting an application in the hopes they will be selected for the 2018 Triple J One Night Stand Concert.

Council passed the motion to complete an online form this month, suggesting the Kyogle Showground and Tabulam Racecourse as two major venues that could potentially host the popular event.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland said this is a great opportunity for the local government area.

"Our youth advisory committee has identified there is a lack of entertainment available locally, particularly west of the range,” Cr Mulholland said.

"This would provide live music to young people who would not otherwise be able to access it.”

Previously Cr Mulholland had named Bonalbo and Kyogle as two possible locations, but last night suggested Tabulam because of their long standing history and success putting on an event on a larger scale.

"We could possibly hold it out at Bonalbo, certainly the Bonalbo backs onto the common and there may be sufficient area there for five to ten thousand people,” she said.

"I know the Tabulam Race Course, they host a large event every year, so we'd have some on ground support there.”

"(But) there's nothing stopping us for putting in for Tabulam, Bonalbo and Kyogle.”

Cr Mulholland predicts the concert could attract five to ten thousand people into Kyogle and its villages.

"That is obviously going to be a significant boost to the local economy,” she said.

"The fact there is a gold coin donation by concert goers as well, that goes back into the community to provide those services or some sort of hard infrastructure for young people, I think it is a great outcome.”

Cr Janet Wilson suggested the Kyogle Youth Ventures as a recipient for the gold coin donation entry fee.

Cr Maggie May said it would be a long shot for Kyogle Council to be successful in their application without the support of their youth population.

"We would only have a chance if we really put a big campaign behind it, which I think would involve the youth of the town,” Cr May said.