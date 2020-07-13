Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

13th Jul 2020 9:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THERE has been one new case of coronavirus in Queensland over the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the new cases was from a traveller returning from the United States, who was now in quarantine.

There are now four active cases of the virus in Queensland, with the state's total number of cases sitting at 1071.

Mr Miles again stressed that anyone who had visited the Crossroads Hotel at Casula in NSW between July 3 and 10 should get tested.

It comes after two new cases were recorded over the weekend - both of them Australian Defence personnel returning from overseas.

As reported in The Sunday Mail, Innovation Minister Kate Jones has announced human trials will begin today on the University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine.

Ms Jones said 100 people will be part of the vaccine trail being undertaken at the University of Queensland.

"Today makes me proud to be a Queenslander. Our vaccine - made in Queensland by Queenslanders could save millions of lives throughout the world."

It comes as Brisbane revellers were spotted flouting social distancing rules in central party precincts at the weekend.

Health authorities have likened the tightly packed queues as people playing Russian roulette with the lives of their family members.

 

 

Originally published as One new case as Queensland vaccine trial begins

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Company, former mayor’s son lose cattle court dispute

        premium_icon Company, former mayor’s son lose cattle court dispute

        News THE judge found former mayor and his son gave “inaccurate and improbable” evidence.

        ‘No time to be complacent’: police warn against big parties

        premium_icon ‘No time to be complacent’: police warn against big parties

        Health POLICE say they are still being called to large parties that exceed COVID-19...

        Public sex act accused to front court

        premium_icon Public sex act accused to front court

        Crime POLICE said the alleged victim was fishing on the North Coast at the time of the...

        Motorists urged to expect ongoing border delays

        premium_icon Motorists urged to expect ongoing border delays

        News POLICE have advised NSW residents travelling into Queensland to expect ongoing...