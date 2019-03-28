PM puts One Nation below Labor

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, right, with Mark Latham with front the media today over the secret camera scandal. Picture: John Grainger

SCOTTMorrison says the Liberals will put One Nation after Labor on how-to-vote cards in the upcoming federal election.

The Prime Minister told a media conference in Perth that Pauline Hanson's "appalling" comments on the Port Arthur massacre had led to his decision.

Earlier, One Nation's pledge to 'change the voting system' for cash has been revealed, amid a meltdown from Mark Latham.

One Nation officials tried to secure funding from Koch Industries, a US energy giant with ties to US President Donald Trump, Al Jazeera reports.

Today, Al Jazeera published secret footage of One Nation's Steve Dickson meeting with Koch Industries director Catherine Haggett in its "How to sell a massacre" investigation.

"What you can do to help us and it's going to get down to money at the end of the day … we can change the voting system in our country, the way people operate, if we've got the money to do it," Dickson is seen telling Haggett, in the footage obtained by Al Jazeera.

It was one of a string of meetings between One Nation and Koch Industries in Washington, where One Nation representatives asked for up to $20 million worth of funding.

Steve Dickson was also caught on camera speaking about his fantasy of living like a drug lord, who would "drink and shoot the shit out of everything down the water".

It emerged early today as Al Jazeera published the second part of an undercover investigation into the US gun lobby.

One Nation party officials Steve Dickson and James Ashby.

Mr Dickson, the party's Queensland state leader and Senate candidate for the upcoming federal election, made the remarks while "one the sauce" with Pauline Hanson's right hand man James Ashby and undercover Al Jazeera journalist Rodger Muller, who was posing as a gun rights lobbyist.

"I'm going to be one in one of those drug dealing mansions on the beach," he can be seen saying.

"I'll hire it for the month. You know the ones - 25 rooms and the chef and everything.

"We'll drink and shoot the shit out of everything down the water. Machine guns and everything, mate, that's my dream."

Mr Muller asks: "50 cal and shoot stuff?"

Mr Dickson responds: "Well, we can protect ourselves, just in case."

Earlier in the documentary, Mr Ashby reveals how he doesn't let the media "anywhere near" Senator Hanson.

"I don't let them too close to me.. and I don't let them anywhere near her," he says.

"That's why I get called an a**hole.

"They start to come after me because I'm not letting them too close."

LATHAM ON PORT ARTHUR COMMENTS

Meantime, Mark Latham today distanced himself from comments made by One Nation leader Pauline Hanson about the Port Arthur massacre.

Latham - who is the party's NSW state leader - said Hanson has never raised any concerns about Port Arthur being a "conspiracy" with him.

"There is a thing called historical fact, and the idea that you can somehow keep secrets of any grand conspiracy theories in a world of politics and media transparency is just ridiculous - people have got to stick to the historical facts," Latham told Sunrise.

‘Stick to the historical facts’. One Nation’s Mark Latham, pictured with Pauline Hanson, has appeared on Sunrise. Picture: AAP

"One of the things about an election campaign is that you are very exposed, the media is available to ask you any questions, they can read our policies ... I put 34 of them out there including a gun control policy," Latham told Sunrise.

"I can only tell you what I know and I experienced campaigning during the NSW election and inside One Nation with Pauline Hanson here.

"I'm not hiding anything, I'm giving you a truthful account of conversations I had with our federal leader."

Senator Hanson was branded a "disloyal traitor" this morning over her Port Arthur comments.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Wilson took to Twitter to slam Senator Hanson, saying: "No one should be shocked Pauline Hanson peddles conspiracy theories."

"The real issue is she is a disloyal traitor and prepared to sell out you and Australia to foreign interests. Betraying our beautiful country makes her unfit to sit in Parliament."

WILL HANSON FRONT MEDIA OVER SCANDAL?

Pauline Hanson will front the media today over the scandal.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the One Nation leader was suffering from the after-affects of a tick bite to the cheek, and was too unwell to speak to the media.

Hanson is also facing serious questions of her own after appearing to insinuate the 1996 Port Arthur massacre was a government conspiracy.

Hidden camera footage, released by Al Jazeera as part of an undercover operation, showed her saying she had "a lot of questions" about Port Arthur.

"An MP said it would actually take a massacre in Tasmania to change the gun laws in Australia," Hanson told Al Jazeera. "Haven't you heard that? Have a look at it. It was said on the floor of parliament.

"I've read a lot and I have read the book on it, Port Arthur. A lot of questions there."

The footage has been released after another of Al Jazeera's videos showed Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson and Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby speaking to the undercover reporter about potential donations.

The men claim they were "on the sauce" when the conversation took place, but Prime Minister Scott Morrison said being drunk was no excuse. He urged Australians to abandon the minor party.

"Being drunk is no excuse for trading away Australia's gun laws to foreign bidders," Morrison said yesterday.

In Al Jazeera's footage, Mr Dickson says One Nation could get the government "by the balls" through holding the balance of power in both houses if they could get millions in funding.

That would allow them to weaken Australia's gun laws, a point they raised with powerful lobby groups in Washington DC, including the National Rifle Association.

Hanson broke her silence yesterday, saying she was shocked and disgusted with the "hit piece" by Al Jazeera.