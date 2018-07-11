Hanson puts white supremacist ahead of Labor

Labor Candidate for the seat of Longman Susan Lamb, with Deputy Leader of the Opposition Tanya Plibersek, faces an uphill battle to win back the seat. Picture; AAP /Glenn Hunt

ONE Nation will direct its supporters to vote for a white supremacist and convicted criminal before Labor or the Greens in the Longman by-election.

Australia First’s Jim Saleam

The preference deal came as Labor frontbenchers lined up to slam their former leader Mark Latham as a "rat" after he recorded One Nation robocalls labelling Bill Shorten a "liar".

Labor insiders are worried the robocalls tap into existing voter perceptions that Mr Shorten is not trustworthy.

How-to-vote cards handed out on the first day of pre-polling revealed One Nation directed voters to place the Liberal National Party's Trevor Ruthenberg seventh followed by Australia First's Jim Saleam - a former neo-Nazi who advocates a "White Australia" policy.

Labor's Susan Lamb is listed tenth on the One Nation how-to-vote card ahead of the Greens' Gavin Behrens in the last spot.

Dr Saleam served time in prison in the 1990s for his involvement in a gun attack on the home of an African National Congress representative. He was also sentenced to jail for insurance fraud.

In the 1980s, he was a founder of the militant white supremacist group National Action and in the 1970s he was involved with the National Socialist Party of Australia.

Both Labor and the LNP placed Dr Saleam last on their how-to-vote cards.

Labor placed One Nation second last but the LNP gave Pauline Hanson's party the number seven spot - two above Labor.

Mr Ruthenberg said he was not aware of any preference deal between the LNP and One Nation, despite the two parties giving equal billing to each other.

"The preferences were struck and done by headquarters," he said.

State LNP leader Deb Frecklington campaigned with Mr Ruthenberg yesterday, where she pointed to comments by Mr Latham as a sign that Mr Shorten could not be trusted.

"He is reiterating the lies that Bill Shorten has been getting around," Ms Frecklington said.

But Labor frontbenchers slammed Mr Latham after he campaigned for One Nation.

Chris Bowen said Mr Latham would "go down as one of the great Labor rats of history" while Jim Chalmers described the former leader as a "sad and pathetic figure".

Mr Shorten dismissed Mr Latham as a "sideshow", saying "Mark Latham used to be someone, he's not any more."