One Nation takes two years to reveal donations

MORE than $50,000 in donations to Pauline Hanson's One Nation party have been revealed for the first time, some almost two years since they were made.

Gun and clubs lobby groups, Pauline Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby and other businessmen or individuals have all had thousands of dollars in previously undisclosed donations made public.

Labor Senator Murray Watt accused One Nation of taking "secret donations from lobbyists and gun groups".

Senator Murray Watt: “Pauline Hanson must explain why she keeps getting caught out, taking secret donations.”

But Senator Hanson's chief-of-staff James Ashby said the party had been 100 per cent transparent.

The donations were declared by One Nation after March 1, when the Supreme Court ruled against the LNP and found that donations made to the federal party still have to be declared at the much lower state declaration threshold of $1000.

Electoral Commission of Queensland records show $50,651 in donations from 10 groups or individuals were added after March 1 to One Nation's previously made declarations covering 2016 and 2017.

They were donations above the $1000 threshold required by Queensland legislation, but below the $13,200 benchmark for federal funds.

It follows the party disclosing last week $30,000 worth of flights provided as a gift-in-kind by Mr Ashby to One Nation in his Jabiru single-engine plane prior to the 2016 election.

Mr Ashby himself has made $12,000 in donations in two separate payments made on December 31 of 2016 and 2017.

Firearm Owners United and Clubs Australia donated $1000 each, the Australian Institute for Marine and Power Engineers donated a combined $17,500, while DJ and DJ Brown from near Toowoomba made a $12,000 donation.

Mr Ashby said the party had asked donors if they wanted the funds to go to the federal or state campaigns, but they updated their previous state declarations after the court ruling made the position clear.

"There's nothing we've ever hidden. We've always made declarations in accordance with the rules," he said.

Senator Watt said One Nation needed to follow disclosure laws like every other political party.

"Pauline Hanson must explain why she keeps getting caught out, taking secret donations," he said.