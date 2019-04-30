STRIP CLUB SCALP: One Nation's Steve Dickson resigns

ONE Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson has resigned after after shock revelations of lewd comments and behaviour at a US strip club aired in secret footage on Monday night.

Mr Dickson, who was standing for the Senate at the May 18 election, released a statement this morning saying he wanted to apologise for the behaviour aired on television last night "as a rresult of the Al Jazeera covert operation".

"The footage shown does not reflect the person I am. It shows a person who was drunk and not in control of his actions and I take full responsibility for allowing that to happen," the statement reads.

Secret footage aired last night revealed the Queensland One Nation leader groping women, putting dollar bills between their breasts and shouting lewd comments on a night out in Washington D.C.

A still from the video footage of Steve Dickson in the American strip club. Picture: Channel 9

In a string of X-rated comments the 56-year-old is heard referring to women's breasts as "big cahoonas" and "titty".

The video obtained by A Current Affair is leaked footage from the Al Jazeera sting that also revealed party sought from pro-gun groups and floated watering down Australia's gun laws.

Pauline Hanson's right-hand man who campaigns on upholding family values is seen caressing women's bosoms and buttocks, all while wearing his gold wedding ring.

"There's a reason we come to DC," Mr Dickson said.

The Queensland senate candidate then begins placing dollar bills between the woman's thighs, alluding to more than just a lap dance.

"She's keen I think … I am going to give her my address," he said.

He says at one point, "I've done more Asian than I know what to do with".

Mr Dickson remarks: "I am going to give her my address. She can come and *** me."

He says of one dancer, "she's ******* beautiful".

In his statement this morning, Mr Dickson said he deeply remorseful for his "disrespectful" comments towards women.

"I found the footage difficult to watch as my words and actions under intoxication and in that environment, are not a true reflection of myself," the statement says.

Senator Hanson, who in past statements has described Mr Dickson as a close friend, is understood to be disgusted by Mr Dickson's behaviour.

One Nation's Pauline Hanson. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

The One Nation Leader did not comment overnight but at a press conference this morning said she was "deeply upset" about Mr Dickson's actions before storming away from media after she was questioned about previous footage of Dickson and her chief of staff James Ashby discussing Australia's gun laws.

Mr Dickson has previously stated that he was "on the sauce" during the visits to the US, saying that alcohol was a factor for his behaviour and remarks.

Dickson is a former Liberal MP for the Queensland electorates of Kawana and Buderim, on the Sunshine Coast.

He served as sports, national parks and racing minister for former Queensland premier Campbell Newman between 2012 and 2015.