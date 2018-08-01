One Nation MP says Capricornia is ready for change

Qld Member for Mirani, Stephen Andrew, is the sole One Nation member of the Queensland parliament.

GEOGRAPHICALLY, the Federal seat of Capricornia covers the state seats of Rockhampton, Keppel and much of Mirani.

One Nation has never sat a candidate in Capricornia but in the next election that's about to change.

In the 2017 state election, One Nation received first preference votes of 21.39, 25.45 and 32.03 per cent respectively, winning Mirani to deliver the party its only seat in the current Queensland parliament.

MP Steve Andrew had an 8.6 per cent swing to claim the seat and in doing so, became the first Member of Parliament of South Sea Island, Kanaka descent.

He attributes his party's success in the Longman bi election to candidate, Matthew Stephen who he said was able to secure people's understanding of what the party worked for.

"We're about representing the people first and the everyday issues," Mr Andrew said.

"And trying to cut red and green tape to primary and secondary industries.

"We've got to have the primary industries right so the secondary industries can flourish in order to get tertiary industries working right.

"There's got to be jobs to have the money to build infrastructure and it's those industries that pay for it.

"A culture of borrowing and going into debt needs to slow down."

LNP's Michelle Landry narrowly won Capricornia for a second term in 2016 with just a 0.6 per cent margin, handing the government its majority.

Like his Queensland party leader, Steve Dickson, Mr Andrew believes Capricornia is ready for change.

"It's on a knife edge and it will be interesting to see how that rolls out," he said.

"It's difficult to make a prediction. It depends on how and what the government does between now and the election, but it will be something to watch out for.

"Michelle has a few followers in the region, but there's every chance of it happening this time."

Mr Andrew says voters feel their rights and voices have been extinguished and governments are not listening to what people on the ground think about things.

He admits he is still learning the ropes of parliament and that he hasn't met the Premier, except once when he shared an elevator with her.

But given his way, all parliamentarians would have a conscience vote rather than a party vote.

"We should never lose sight of the fact that it's the people who work to pay the taxes to run this country," he said.

"The government is there to serve the people, not the other way around.

"In a true democracy we're there to represent our people.

"It's the people who own (the government), run it and pay for it."

He says, just once, it would be nice not to see one side of the house saying yes and the other saying no.