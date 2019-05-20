LNP win puts One Nation in box seat

Senator Pauline Hanson may have a key role with the Morrison Government, with adviser James Ashby due to get his Parliament House pass restored. Picture: Liam Kidston

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party is already being approached by an incoming Morrison Government anxious to form a relationship wia pivotal role in the Upper House.

Party leader and founder Pauline Hanson is expected to maintain a low profile for several days as the count is ­finalised, preferring to allow the media spotlight to shine on Scott Morrison, who is expected to form a government in the days ahead.

In a welcome coincidence, Mr Ashby looks like having his Parliament House pass restored after being banned from the building for the past three months.

Senator Pauline Hanson may have a key role with the Morrison Government, with adviser James Ashby due to get his Parliament House pass restored. Picture: Liam Kidston

Mr Ashby has been told by Australian Federal Police that an allegation of assault made last February after an altercation between himself and United Australia Party Senator Brian Burston will not be pursued.

In a note sent to Mr Ashby, the AFP said there was insufficient evidence for charges to be laid.

"The investigation in now finalised," it said.

Mr Ashby said that he had done no wrong and was happy to have the matter ­resolved.

Party officials are believed to have received a phone call yesterday from a representative of the Coalition seeking to establish communication with a view to working together more effectively in the Senate.

One Nation surprised pundits with a strong showing in Queensland, despite polls putting the party's vote as low as 4 per cent.

The party failed to secure a Lower House seat, but was expected to secure another Senate spot, alongside Senator Hanson while it continues to hold out hopes for a third.

Controversy dogged One Nation throughout the ­campaign after claims emerged that Queensland party leader Steve Dickson and Mr Ashby had travelled to the US seeking campaign help from the infamous gun lobby, the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Video emerged of Mr Dickson at a strip club during the trip talking disparagingly about the dancers.

Mr Dickson resigned from the party.