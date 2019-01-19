One million Lego bricks used in amazing display

LEGO MANIA: Adam Lilliman, 11, of Brisbane, is excited to share in some fantastic lego at the Ballina Brick Event.

THERE are two types of people, those who admit to playing with Lego and those who refuse to admit it.

No matter which group you fall into the Ballina Brick Event is "a great place for the whole family," the event organiser Ken Wilson said.

Brick Events have worked with Bricks and Fun, a Queensland store, and Adult Fans of Lego to bring these popular events to regional NSW and Queensland.

"We've been running the Brick Events for six years throughout South-East Queensland and Northern NSW," Mr Wilson said

"All of our displays are made by private exhibitors and are their own work, and they have spent hours constructing their creations," he said.

With more than 30 exhibits, some have used more than 30,000 pieces in a single creation, and one million pieces have been used in the event.

There will also be play tables and build walls areas in case you get inspired.

"For those who want something more challenging then you can build a train and put it on the speciality created track to see it in action," Mr Wilson said.

"If you really want to know more about the exhibits then we have for the first time VIP tours," he said.

Guests will get to chat with the creators, get close up with the exhibits, receive a special event set to take home and other exclusives, but book fast as places are limited.

The best this about Lego is it is something you never grow out of it.

"It means different things to different people, for some its a wonderful stress reliever, a way to kickstart their creativity, or even an engineering challenge," Mr Wilson said.

The Ballina Brick Event is on Saturday and Sunday, January 19-20, with doors opening at the Ballina RSL Riverside Function Centre from 9am to 4pm each day.

Adults are $12.50, children from 3-15 years are $7.50, children under 3 are free and Eftpos is available.

VIP tours are $25 only available online at brickevents.iwannaticket.com.au